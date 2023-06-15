Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $612,000 in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.19. 64,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,355. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

