Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $921,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of IYW traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.90. The company had a trading volume of 200,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,875. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $109.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

