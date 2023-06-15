Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 769,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 210,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PAVE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 592,308 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

