Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $444.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,257,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,879. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $448.65. The stock has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research increased their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

