Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

