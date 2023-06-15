Centurion Wealth Management LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,657,000 after buying an additional 744,035 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after buying an additional 1,023,733 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.6 %

VWO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.94. 4,752,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,811,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35.

Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

