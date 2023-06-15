CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger Sells 13,445 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$32,930.84.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.69. The stock has a market cap of C$619.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.47.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

