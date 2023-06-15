CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger Sells 13,445 Shares

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total value of C$32,930.84.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.69. The stock has a market cap of C$619.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.02 and a 12 month high of C$3.27.
CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
