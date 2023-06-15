Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.91

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.91 and traded as high as C$9.03. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$8.85, with a volume of 195,236 shares.

CSH.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.34. The stock has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 554.55%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

