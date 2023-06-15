Chelsea Counsel Co. Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,208 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 190,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 810,286 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $154,351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,230. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.32. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.