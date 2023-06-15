Chelsea Counsel Co. Buys New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 228 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,773 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $6.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,571,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,660,234. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $280.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

