Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.21. 1,048,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,773,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

