Chelsea Counsel Co. Invests $37,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $38,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $42,521,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,108,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,113,768.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,796,972 shares of company stock worth $207,914,141. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $126.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,792. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

