Chelsea Counsel Co. Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 84,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 0.9% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,089,000 after purchasing an additional 213,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,684,000 after acquiring an additional 226,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,521,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,327,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.85. 7,185,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,970,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

