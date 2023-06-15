Chelsea Counsel Co. Makes New $137,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $342.80. 634,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,199. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,935,026 shares of company stock worth $647,273,318. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

