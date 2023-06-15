Chelsea Counsel Co. Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.63. 1,764,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,027. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.