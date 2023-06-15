Chelsea Counsel Co. Reduces Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,465 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 910,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 879,899 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWL. Citigroup cut their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,298. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -96.55%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

