Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 2,710 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. American Water Works comprises 1.5% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 83,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.21. The company had a trading volume of 223,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,773. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.