Chelsea Counsel Co. Takes $1.01 Million Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFC. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Shares of FFC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.98. 74,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,005. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $18.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

