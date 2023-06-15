Chelsea Counsel Co. Takes $201,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

DUK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.16. 909,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,308. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.96. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

