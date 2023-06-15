Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the May 15th total of 422,900 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Chemomab Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMMB remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,838. The company has a market cap of $18.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

Chemomab Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMMB. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

