Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $286.47

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 286.47 ($3.58) and traded as high as GBX 301.43 ($3.77). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.73), with a volume of 551,197 shares changing hands.

Chemring Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 286.55. The company has a market cap of £828.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,825.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Chemring Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

