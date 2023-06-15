Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the May 15th total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS CGIFF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

