Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,303,000 after buying an additional 358,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after buying an additional 36,857 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.27. 12,870,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,385,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

