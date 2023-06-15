Chesapeake Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,697.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone Price Performance

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $14,754,994 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $53.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,453.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,642. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,571.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,490.59. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,959.58 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

