Chesapeake Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,644. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

