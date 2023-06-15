Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,510. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

