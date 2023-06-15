Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $289,000 Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCI traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.71. 383,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,853. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

