Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after buying an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,592,000 after purchasing an additional 741,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,089,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,990,000 after purchasing an additional 684,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $201.95. The stock had a trading volume of 390,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.68.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.