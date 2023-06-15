Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Express by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,325,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.33. 1,104,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,964. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.22 and a 200 day moving average of $160.79. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.