Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,130,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,753,000 after acquiring an additional 760,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,039. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric



Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

