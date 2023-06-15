Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 2,814 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,015,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.79. 309,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

