Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

