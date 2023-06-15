China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Down 91.5% in May

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the May 15th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Construction Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. 25,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,812. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

