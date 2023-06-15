China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Down 91.5% in May

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the May 15th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Construction Bank Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. 25,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,812. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
