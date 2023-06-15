China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Shares Down 1%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.40. Approximately 107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC raised China Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

China Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

