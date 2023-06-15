China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Shares Down 9.6%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.87. 105,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 487,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

China Liberal Education Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Liberal Education

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,471 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

