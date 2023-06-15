China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Update

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,296,000 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,960.0 days.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

Shares of CHOLF remained flat at $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.33.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

