Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KDNY. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 4,114.05%. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,687 shares of company stock worth $6,816,493. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.