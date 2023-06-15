Christopher L. Mapes Sells 89,030 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

LECO traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.09. The company had a trading volume of 322,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $196.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.97 and a 200-day moving average of $163.06. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.17.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,594,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,628,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,137,000 after buying an additional 204,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

