Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.00

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 70326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chugai Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

Further Reading

