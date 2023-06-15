Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Sells $152,291.46 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.96. 16,073,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,639,141. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 852,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 38,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 486.0% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 60.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 74,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

