CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Down 3.9%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.13. 109,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 99,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINT. Citigroup reduced their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

CI&T Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $824.27 million, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. CI&T had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $117.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

