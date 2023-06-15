Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.