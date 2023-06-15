Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Clarkson Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CKNHF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 740. Clarkson has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $43.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clarkson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

