Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Eugene G. Banucci Sells 5,020 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $783,571.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE CLH opened at $153.99 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $158.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.62.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
