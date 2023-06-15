Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Eugene G. Banucci Sells 5,020 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $783,571.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CLH opened at $153.99 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $158.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.62.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

