Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Climb Global Solutions news, Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $110,063.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,487 shares in the company, valued at $449,494.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $110,063.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,494.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $250,713.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,094,393.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,148 shares of company stock worth $352,474 and sold 8,814 shares worth $426,435. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at $18,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $10,726,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $8,373,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $7,485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $6,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Climb Global Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.20. 42,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,907. The company has a market cap of $220.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Climb Global Solutions has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $85.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 23.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 23.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

