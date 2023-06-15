CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Up 86.8% in May

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance

CLSH stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. 28,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,717. CLS Holdings USA has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc engages in the production and retail of cannabis. It intends to build out a processing facility and a grow operation to manufacture product for its retail operation. The company was founded on March 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

