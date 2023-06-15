Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Short Interest Down 26.4% in May

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 369,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance

Coeptis Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 228,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COEP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jonestrading began coverage on Coeptis Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Coeptis Therapeutics

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeptis Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $64,000.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

