Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cogna Educação Price Performance

Shares of COGNY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. 60,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,018. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. Cogna Educação has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogna Educação from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

Featured Stories

