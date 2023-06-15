Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Buys Shares of 15,726 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 396.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,549,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 1,236,844 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $20,729,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $17,958,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 989,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,470,000 after buying an additional 461,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $34.48. The company had a trading volume of 265,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,772. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.