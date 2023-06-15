Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Invests $1.08 Million in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises 1.0% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,788,000 after buying an additional 73,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after buying an additional 25,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,860,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,739,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,454,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,294,000 after buying an additional 358,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.61. 37,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.50 and a 200-day moving average of $237.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

